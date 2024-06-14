Fire guts twin duplex in Lagos

Fire on Friday gutted a twin duplex at Magodo Phase 11 in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said the incident occurred at No. 16, Alhaji Jubril Street, Magodo Phase II.

The permanent secretary added that the agency responded swiftly to the incident following a distress call via the state’s Toll-Free Emergency numbers 767 and 112.

He said: “The agency’s response team from the Command and Control Centre at Alausa arrived at the twin-duplex where the incident occurred at 08.02hrs.

“Upon arrival of the team, it was discovered that the fire started at approximately 7:05 a.m. and quickly spread from the main duplex of about five rooms.

“The fire then escalated through the roof to the duplex’s other wing, consisting of about three bedrooms and a living room.

“After thorough investigations, it was discovered that the cause of the fire was due to an electrical surge from the air conditioner unit in one of the rooms in the main duplex.”

READ ALSO: Fire breaks out at Lagos airport, flights diverted

He said the occupants of the duplex were evacuated safely and no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

“The fire was extinguished by the joint efforts of the LASEMA’s Response Team and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which responded promptly to the emergency call.

“The duplex suffered significant damage, leaving the roofing and interiors seriously affected.

“The inferno was quickly curtailed from spreading to surrounding and adjacent buildings.

“The contents of the duplex, including furniture and personal belongings, were salvaged by the quick response of the response unit.

“The inferno has been successfully put out.

“However, while dampening down was ongoing, one of the firefighters fell from the ceiling, but was quickly rescued and attended to by the Lagos State Ambulance Service officials at the incident scene,” Oke-Osanyintolu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now