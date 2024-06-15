Metro
Gunmen on Lagos waters abduct three foreigners, MD of Fouani, firm representing LG, Hisense
In a brazen act that has sent shockwaves through Lagos, armed gunmen have abducted four people traveling by boat.
The victims include the Managing Director of Fouani Company, a firm representing LG and Hisense brands, along with three Lebanese citizens.
The motive behind the kidnapping and the whereabouts of the victims are currently unknown.
Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation. According to sources, contact has been made by the kidnappers demanding a ransom of $1.5 million for the safe release of the captives.
“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.
READ ALSO:Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo
“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source said.
This incident has reignited concerns about kidnapping for ransom, a serious crime plaguing some parts of Nigeria. The Lagos State Police Department has assured the public that they are deploying all available resources to secure the victims’ safe return and apprehend the perpetrators.
In response, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Saturday, confirmed the development.
“Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that,” he simply said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...