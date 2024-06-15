Gunmen on Lagos waters abduct three foreigners, MD of Fouani, firm representing LG, Hisense

In a brazen act that has sent shockwaves through Lagos, armed gunmen have abducted four people traveling by boat.

The victims include the Managing Director of Fouani Company, a firm representing LG and Hisense brands, along with three Lebanese citizens.

The motive behind the kidnapping and the whereabouts of the victims are currently unknown.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation. According to sources, contact has been made by the kidnappers demanding a ransom of $1.5 million for the safe release of the captives.

“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

READ ALSO:Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo

“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source said.

This incident has reignited concerns about kidnapping for ransom, a serious crime plaguing some parts of Nigeria. The Lagos State Police Department has assured the public that they are deploying all available resources to secure the victims’ safe return and apprehend the perpetrators.

In response, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Saturday, confirmed the development.

“Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that,” he simply said.

