Police in Abia rescue abducted siblings, arrest Rev Sister, other suspects

The Abia State Police Command has arrested a Reverend Sister identified as Pauline Alozie, along with four other suspects allegedly involved in the abduction of three siblings.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, who announced the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Saturday, said the three children, Gideon Osinachi, eight, Obioma Osinachi, six, and Israel Osinachi, four, were found and rescued at Anambra and Delta States.

The police spokesman gave the names of the other arrested suspects as Chizoba DJ (female), Glory Umuna (female), Mrs Georgina Nonye Okoye (female), and Philip Ibe (male).

She stated that the three siblings were kidnapped by an unknown commercial motorcyclist in May in Amoba Okoro village in the Ikwuanno Local Government Area of Abia State.

“The children had gone missing on May 10 after the motorcyclist hired by the children’s grandmother to take them back home after their visit whisked them away,” Chinaka said.

She added that the Reverend Sister and four other suspects were carefully tracked and arrested in connection with the crime.

“Investigation and efforts to rescue the children lasted from 10/05/2024 to 13/06/2024. During this period, four female suspects and one male suspect were arrested in connection with the crime.

“The suspects were arrested variously at Amawbia and Nkpor in Anambra State, as well as Warri in Delta State.

“They include Reverend Sister Pauline Alozie (female), Chizoba DJ (female), Glory Umuna (female), Mrs Georgina Nonye Okoye (female), and Philip Ibe (male).

“They are in custody and will be charged in court very soon,” the police image maker said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now