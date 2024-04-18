Metro
Lagos Police spokesman, Hundeyin, may have caused false report of DJ Switch arrest apologises for mix up
The Lagos State Police Command has issued an apology to Nigerian disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, over a viral report that she was arrested when she went to a police station to lodge a complaint.
The report which was carried by many blogs and social media platforms also stated that she was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers at the station and obstructing them from carrying out their duties.
The viral reports forced the DJ to come out and deny being arrested nor any involvement in an altercation with the police.
To buttress DJ Switch’s denial, the Lagos Police spokesman, DSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on X on Thursday, claimed there was a mix up from the police in the report as the person arrested was not DJ Switch but a disc jockey known as DJ Commissioner Wysei.
“There is a mixup from our end. Arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch.
“Apologies for all inconveniences to a few media outfits like Lindaikeji, BBC and TVC that I gave confirmation this morning. Apologies to DJ Switch too,” Hundeyin said.
