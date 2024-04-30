Fuel queues will be cleared by May 1 – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limted (NNPCL) has assured Nigerians that the ongoing fuel scarcity and queues will be cleared out by Wednesday.

The company’s Chief Communications Officer Mr Olufemi Soneye, told journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said NNPCL currently has an availability of product exceeding 1.5 billion litres which would last at least 30 days.

Soneye said: “Unfortunately, we experienced a three-day disruption in distribution due to logistical issues, which has since been resolved.

“However, as you know, overcoming such disruptions typically requires double the amount of time to return to normal operations.

“Some folks are taking advantage of this situation to maximize profits.

“Thankfully, product scarcity has been minimal lately, but these folks might be exploiting the situation for unwarranted gain.

“The lines will be cleared out between today and tomorrow.”

Similarly, the National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (lPMAN), Hammed Fashola, expressed hope that the queues in Lagos and Ogun would ease off this week.

He, however, stated that the queues in Abuja would last a few days due to the distance to Lagos.

“The information available to us from the NNPCL was that there was a logistics problem, and when that happens, it will disrupt the supply chain.

“That might be a delay in the movement of ships from the mother vessel to the daughter vessel before it gets to the depot tanks.

“Before we can correct that, surely it will take some days. I think by Tuesday or Wednesday, there will be more products available for lifti¹ng by marketers.

“It might take time before it can ease off in Abuja, considering the distance to Lagos and the bad roads; Lagos might be calm this new week,” he stated.

Many stranded motorists and commuters have expressed concern over frequent fuel scarcity in Lagos metropolis.

This has resulted in hike in transport fares.

