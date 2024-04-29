Oil marketers blame NNPCL for fuel scarcity

Oil marketers under the aegis of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), have laid the blame on the fresh fuel scarcity on the doorstep of the National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The President of the association Billy Gillis-Harry, while appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief breakfast programme on Monday, accused the major oil supplier in the country of not supplying them with the product.

“NNPC has its own outlets that they also serve. So, if they have some logistics issues, that will possibly be what is internal to NNPC. But as for us, PETROAN members, we can tell Nigerians for real that if we have petroleum products delivered to us, supplied to us upon payment for those same products, we will supply them to Nigerians.

“I would like to correct Nigerians that we retail outlet owners or marketers as they generally call all of us is not the reason for this. We do not have any reason not to serve the public and we are willing to serve the public. All that is required is for us to have petroleum products delivered to us from NNPC and we will make sure that our retail outlets are open, some of them are even open for 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Nigerians groan as fuel scarcity bites harder (Video)

“The challenge of logistics is only relevant to the NNPC retail outlets.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the fresh fuel scarcity has grounded many economic activities in states across the Federation as Nigerians queue up at filling stations nationwide.

While some motorists were lucky to get fuel at some retail outlets for between N700 and N,1200 per litre after hours of sweat and contest, others weren’t so lucky as many retail outlets were shut, with their excuse being supply challenge.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now