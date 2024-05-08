Death toll in Kenya’s devastating floods reaches 238

The death toll from the devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Kenya since March has risen to 238.

The government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, told journalists on Wednesday eight more died in the raging floods in the last 24 hours.

Mwaura said 47,000 households are displaced, while 286,011 people have been impacted by the heavy rains and flooding across the East African country.

He said the government was committed to safeguarding the lives of those affected and setting up houses to accommodate the displaced people.

Mwaura directed all persons living in riparian corridors and within the 30-meter radius of rivers across the country to vacate immediately or be forcefully removed.

“Nobody will go back to riparian areas within a 30-meter radius,” he added.

Meanwhile, some parts of the country remained cut off and inaccessible after roads and bridges were washed away, marooning thousands of residents, disrupting business across the country and forcing the indefinite postponement of school reopening.

