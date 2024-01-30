Kenya dominate Nigeria as 2024 Paralympics qualifiers begin in Lagos

Kenya’s female Para volley team on Monday kicked off their aspiration to pick a ticket to the 2024 Paralympics with an emphatic 3-0 (25-15, 25-6, 21-15) sets win over Nigeria at the 2024 African Sitting Volleyball Championship (African Paralympics qualifiers) that started in Lagos on Monday.

The opening match of the Paralympics qualifiers- the first international meet between both countries ended disappointingly for the hosts as the visitors were convincing in their display.

The female team from Kenya started the qualifying match for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris like wildfire.

Kenya gave no chance to Nigeria playing in front of many cheering spectators at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Similarly, The Nigerian men’s team also lost to Kenya.

Kenya ran to early set wins (25-22, 25-13) before Nigeria rallied from two sets down to tie the game.

The dead rubber game (last set) saw Kenya hold their ground against the host to win 15-12 points.

The Nigerian women’s team will face Rwanda on Tuesday by 4pm and the men’s team is targeting their first win of the qualifiers against Morocco on Tuesday by 10:15am.

