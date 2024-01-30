Sports
AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire stun defending champions Senegal in shootout
The Terenga Lions of Senegal have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after hosts Cote d’Ivoire won a shootout in their round of 16 tie.
Senegal, who are seeking to successfully defend the title they won two years ago, won all their group matches but were stunned by the Ivorians who barely made it out of the group stages.
Habib Diallo opened scoring in the fourth minute but Franck Kessié netted a late equaliser to give the hosts hope by forcing the game to extra time.
Cote d’Ivoire went on to seal a 5-4 victory in a nervy shootout as the host nation renewed hopes of claiming the title at home.
Read Also: Lookman nets double as Nigeria knock Cameroon out of AFCON to reach Q’finals
The Elephants’ quarter-final on Saturday will pit them against Mali or Burkina Faso, who play their last-16 tie in Korhogo on Tuesday.
Earlier on Monday, Cape Verde secured a place in the quarterfinals following a 1-0 victory over Mauritania.
After a goalless 88 minute, with both sides seeking a winner, Ryan Mendes converted a penalty with two minutes left, to send his country through.
The result sets up a quarter-final clash against either Morocco or South Africa on Saturday.
