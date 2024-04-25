Man City thrash Brighton to narrow gap on Arsenal

Manchester City thrashed Brighton 4-0 in a Premier League encounter at the American Express Stadium on Thursday night.

With the win at Brighton, City moved up to second in the Premier League table, as they sit just one point below leaders Arsenal with one game in hand.

Brighton, whose fans were unhappy with the officials for two strong penalty appeals turned down, are 11th in the table.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring for the Pep Guardiola side in the 17th minute before Phil Foden netted a brace before halftime.

With his first strike, Foden became the 10th player to score 50 Premier League goals for Manchester City.

City then continued to control much of the ball and Julian Álvarez scored the fourth in the 62nd minute of the game to seal the rout.

