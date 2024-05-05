FCCPC vows to block loan apps harassing customers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), says it will begin the process of blocking loan apps that harass their customers.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Adamu Abdullahi, who made this known in an interview with the BBC on Saturday, said the agency has begun to address the issue of loan apps harassing and embarrassing defaulting customers.

”It would soon be history in the country that online platforms that many people know as loan sharks, where some Nigerians access money quickly to solve urgent issues,” Abdullahi said.

“However, if they don’t pay back on time, some of these loan companies send unpleasant messages with their picture to all their contacts.

“This harassment has caused many problems in Nigeria, as some people even lose their jobs because of embarrassment and disgrace.

“We do not agree with that kind of practice because customers are being harassed, even though it’s not directly our problem.

READ ALSO:Ex-APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu confirms retirement from politics

“We have involved CBN, NITDA, EFCC and the Human Rights Commission to form a committee to address the issue.

“Since we found out that they operate online and have no physical offices or managing directors, we approached Google and Apple stores to take down all their Apps. We also coordinated with the CBN to block all their accounts,” he said.

The FCCPCboss stated that after blocking the accounts, the agency approached the apps and gave them forms to fill out with all their details, addresses, and managing directors before giving them the new regulations on how they should operate.

“So, anytime we receive any complaints from any customer, we will block them again,” he opined.

“For now, we have issued warnings to them, and they started this project last week Monday.

“They have agreed in writing that they will no longer have access to people’s contacts and photos, so if we hear that they do it again, we will block them immediately,” Abdullahi added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now