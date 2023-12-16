Ex-APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu confirms retirement from politics

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, said he had retired from active politics on Saturday.

The former chairman stated this at the launch of a book titled: “Progressive Governance, Showcasing The Achievements of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State 2019 – 2023,” by Abdullahi Tanimu.

He commended the author for recognising the governor’s achievements with his work.

Adamu, who ruled the state from 1999 to 2007, urged the people of the state to support the governor in his efforts to take the state to greater heights.

He resigned as APC national chairman on July 17.

Adamu said: “I am not only a retiree but I am out of politics. I’m beginning to develop a little allergy to political activities now and political speeches. So, forgive me, I will not make any political statement beyond asking for more support for the state governor.

“He needs all your prayers and goodwill to be able to succeed.”

