Nothing wrong if Finidi wants foreign assistants, says Pinnick

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick says he sees nothing wrong with newly appointed Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George insisting on foreign assistants.

Finidi, 53, has reportedly turned down the chance to work with some of his former teammates, opting to bring in an expatriate to help him on the job.

Pinnick said Finidi has the right to pick his assistants, stating that it will not be the first time that a local coach is using foreign assistants.

“For his assistants, it is very tricky. It is normal for him to demand foreign assistants if he desires one,” Pinnick said in Arise TV

“Bonfrere Jo was foreign assistant to Westerhof and later took over the job. Oliseh had foreign assistant, Siasia had foreign assistant. It is not new and it is not also bad for him to demand same.

“Finidi is well equipped; he played for Ajax and they over there have developmental football mentoring in kicking the ball, trapping and all that. I think he is well positioned for the job.

“For Amuneke, he is also technically sound but I am talking of the seamless transition from Peseiro; it will benefit the team much for Finidi to have the job and thank God he is there.

“Backroom staffing is more scientific right now. If he says he needs three back room assistants, perhaps one for goalkeeper training, the others are for other positions.

“The assistant coaches are the engine room of the success of any coach because they see what the coach can’t see.

“But then, it depends of funding from the federation but I think it is not out of place. Finidi should be allowed to do what he wants to do. But if there is paucity of funds, they can discuss it with him.”

