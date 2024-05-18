Foden named Premier League player of the season

Manchester City star, Phil Foden has been named Premier League player of the season after a terrific performance.

Foden, an England forward, netted 17 goals and eight assists in the topflight this season, before City’s final game on Sunday.

“To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of,” said Foden.

City are set to lift the title for the fourth consecutive time if they win against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on final day on Sunday.

Read Also: EPL: Foden hat-trick helps Man City beat Villa as Arsenal return to top

Foded added: “The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs.

“Overall, I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.

“I’d like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my team-mates because without them this wouldn’t be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot.”

Foden had also been voted the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now