Nigeria’s Ejuke joins Sevilla on 3-year deal

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke has signed with Spanish club Sevilla on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old winger joined García Pimienta’s squad on a free transfer after his contract with Russian club CSKA Moscow ended.

Ejuke spent the last two seasons on loan with Bundesliga team Hertha Berlin and Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp.

During his time with Hertha Berlin, he made 21 appearances and recorded three assists.

Read Also: Table tennis federation confirms Aruna, others for Paris Olympic Games

At Royal Antwerp, he scored five goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances last season.

Ejuke began his European career in Norway with Valerenga, signing in 2017 at age 19. Over two seasons, he played 59 games, scored 15 goals, and registered six assists.

In 2019, he moved to Dutch club Heerenveen, where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 29 games.

Ejuke then joined CSKA Moscow, tallying 10 goals and five assists during his time with the Russian club.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now