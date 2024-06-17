Sports
Nigeria’s Ejuke joins Sevilla on 3-year deal
Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke has signed with Spanish club Sevilla on a three-year contract.
The 26-year-old winger joined García Pimienta’s squad on a free transfer after his contract with Russian club CSKA Moscow ended.
Ejuke spent the last two seasons on loan with Bundesliga team Hertha Berlin and Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp.
During his time with Hertha Berlin, he made 21 appearances and recorded three assists.
At Royal Antwerp, he scored five goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances last season.
Ejuke began his European career in Norway with Valerenga, signing in 2017 at age 19. Over two seasons, he played 59 games, scored 15 goals, and registered six assists.
In 2019, he moved to Dutch club Heerenveen, where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 29 games.
Ejuke then joined CSKA Moscow, tallying 10 goals and five assists during his time with the Russian club.
