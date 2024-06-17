Euro ’24: Big upset for Belgium as France pip Austria in thrilling ties

Slovakia achieved one of the most significant upsets in European Championship history by defeating Belgium in Group E on Monday.

Belgium, ranked third in the world and the pre-match favorites to lead Group E, are now trailing after a profligate display in Frankfurt, compounded by a controversial refereeing decision.

Chances came and went and Romelu Lukaku squandered several before having two second-half goals ruled out by VAR.

The first of which he was clearly offside, but the second was a more controversial decision with less than three minutes of normal time remaining.

Ivan Schranz helped Slovakia carry the day as he capitalised on a loose pass by Jeremy Doku in the first half to give Slovakia a hard-earned 1-0 win.

Elsewhere in Group D, France held on to secure a 1-0 victory over Austria in a thrilling encounter which saw Kylian Mbappe’s cross headed in by Maximilian Wöber into his own net.

