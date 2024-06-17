Sports
Euro ’24: Big upset for Belgium as France pip Austria in thrilling ties
Slovakia achieved one of the most significant upsets in European Championship history by defeating Belgium in Group E on Monday.
Belgium, ranked third in the world and the pre-match favorites to lead Group E, are now trailing after a profligate display in Frankfurt, compounded by a controversial refereeing decision.
Chances came and went and Romelu Lukaku squandered several before having two second-half goals ruled out by VAR.
Read Also: 5-star Germany thrash Scotland in Euro 2024 opener
The first of which he was clearly offside, but the second was a more controversial decision with less than three minutes of normal time remaining.
Ivan Schranz helped Slovakia carry the day as he capitalised on a loose pass by Jeremy Doku in the first half to give Slovakia a hard-earned 1-0 win.
Elsewhere in Group D, France held on to secure a 1-0 victory over Austria in a thrilling encounter which saw Kylian Mbappe’s cross headed in by Maximilian Wöber into his own net.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...