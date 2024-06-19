$80,000 prize for grabs as Omotayo, Edem lead Nigeria’s charge at WTT Contender

In the absence of Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem will take centre stage as Nigeria’s flag bearers in the singles event of the 2024 WTT Contender.

The prestigious tournament unfolds at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos State.

In Men’s Singles, Omotayo, the 2019 African Games champion, will lead a contingent of seven Nigerian players vying for spots in the second round.

His opening challenge awaits in the form of India’s Manav Thakkar.

Junior sensation Matthew Kuti faces off against Frenchman Thibault Poret, while other Nigerian talents like Azeez Solanke, Mustapha Mustapha, and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai brace themselves for formidable opponents from China and India.

Read Also: Table tennis federation confirms Aruna, others for Paris Olympic Games

In an intriguing clash of brothers, Amadi Omeh and Muiz Adegoke will battle each other in the first round.

Edem enters the women’s singles fray, pitted against her compatriot Fatimo Bello in the opening round.

Reigning women’s singles champion Shin Yubin begins her title defense against Indian player Archana Kamath.

Meanwhile, 2024 Africa Cup champion Dina Meshref of Egypt faces off against Chinese teenager Xu Huiyao.

Day 2 of the inaugural WTT Series in Sub-Saharan Africa promises excitement, with star players eyeing the $80,000 prize pool and coveted star points.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now