Sports
$80,000 prize for grabs as Omotayo, Edem lead Nigeria’s charge at WTT Contender
In the absence of Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem will take centre stage as Nigeria’s flag bearers in the singles event of the 2024 WTT Contender.
The prestigious tournament unfolds at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos State.
In Men’s Singles, Omotayo, the 2019 African Games champion, will lead a contingent of seven Nigerian players vying for spots in the second round.
His opening challenge awaits in the form of India’s Manav Thakkar.
Junior sensation Matthew Kuti faces off against Frenchman Thibault Poret, while other Nigerian talents like Azeez Solanke, Mustapha Mustapha, and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai brace themselves for formidable opponents from China and India.
Read Also: Table tennis federation confirms Aruna, others for Paris Olympic Games
In an intriguing clash of brothers, Amadi Omeh and Muiz Adegoke will battle each other in the first round.
Edem enters the women’s singles fray, pitted against her compatriot Fatimo Bello in the opening round.
Reigning women’s singles champion Shin Yubin begins her title defense against Indian player Archana Kamath.
Meanwhile, 2024 Africa Cup champion Dina Meshref of Egypt faces off against Chinese teenager Xu Huiyao.
Day 2 of the inaugural WTT Series in Sub-Saharan Africa promises excitement, with star players eyeing the $80,000 prize pool and coveted star points.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...