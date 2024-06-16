Champions! Enugu Rangers win eighth NPFL title

Enugu Rangers have emerged winners of the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.

The Enugu side are lifting the domestic title for the eighth time with one game left.

The Flying Antelopes sealed a 2-0 victory over Bendel Insurance in Enugu on Sunday to secure the top spot in the league.

Kenechukwu Agu gave Rangers the lead in the 33rd minute, while Chidiebere Nwobodo doubled the advantage 25 minutes from time.

Second-placed Remo Stars hopes of winning a first NPFL title was halted following a 2-1 defeat to Sunshine Stars in Akure.

Third-placed Enyimba also faltered in the title race after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Lagos.

Sporting Lagos took the lead through Godwin Odibo on 45 minutes. Chijioke Mbaoma equalised for Enyimba from the spot in the 73rd minute before Jonathan Alukwu’s winner five minutes from time.

Meanwhile, at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors recorded a 2-0 victory over Akwa United.

Sunday Megwo bagged a brace for the home team.

