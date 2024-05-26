Sports
Enugu Rangers maintain push for NPFL title
Enugu Rangers secured a thumping 3-0 victory over Bayelsa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday.
Rangers, who are at the summit of the league table, maintained their push for the title with the win at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu.
Godwin Obaje bagged a brace for the Flying Antelopes, with Chiedozie Okorie netting the other goal.
With 33 games already played, Rangers top the standings with 60 points.
In another NPFL clash, Bernard Ovoke scored to help Enyimba secure a 1-0 win over rivals Abia Warriors to climb to second position.
Elsewhere, Remo Stars fell to a 3-2 defeat to Kwara United in Ilorin to drop to third place.
Read Also: NPFL: Rangers retain top spot with Plateau win as Enyimba beat Katsina Utd
Kwara United raced into a three-goal lead through Wasiu Alalade, Isaiah Ejeh and Ahmed Akinyele’s own goal.
The visitors fought back with two late goals from Franck Mawuena and Dayo Ojo, but Kwara held on to victory.
Akwa United boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 away win against Lobi Stars.
Sani Suleiman scored twice for the Promise Keepers, while Ibrahim Aliyu was on target for the hosts.
In Akure, Sunshine Stars and Bendel Insurance battled to a goalless draw, while there was also no winner in the game between Plateau United and Niger Tonardoes.
In the other matchday 33 encounters, Shooting Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts Katsina United, while Rivers United thrashed Sporting Lagos 4-1.
FULL RESULTS
Plateau Utd 0-0 Tornadoes
Rangers 3-0 Bayelsa Utd
Rivers Utd 4-1 Sporting Lagos
Katsina Utd 2-2 3SC
Sunshine Stars 0-0 Bendel Insurance
Heartland 3-0 Gombe Utd
Lobi 1-2 Akwa Utd
Kano Pillars 3-1 Doma Utd
Kwara Utd 3-2 Remo Stars
Abia Warriors 0-1 Enyimba
