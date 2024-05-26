Enugu Rangers maintain push for NPFL title

Enugu Rangers secured a thumping 3-0 victory over Bayelsa United in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash on Sunday.

Rangers, who are at the summit of the league table, maintained their push for the title with the win at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu.

Godwin Obaje bagged a brace for the Flying Antelopes, with Chiedozie Okorie netting the other goal.

With 33 games already played, Rangers top the standings with 60 points.

In another NPFL clash, Bernard Ovoke scored to help Enyimba secure a 1-0 win over rivals Abia Warriors to climb to second position.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars fell to a 3-2 defeat to Kwara United in Ilorin to drop to third place.

Read Also: NPFL: Rangers retain top spot with Plateau win as Enyimba beat Katsina Utd

Kwara United raced into a three-goal lead through Wasiu Alalade, Isaiah Ejeh and Ahmed Akinyele’s own goal.

The visitors fought back with two late goals from Franck Mawuena and Dayo Ojo, but Kwara held on to victory.

Akwa United boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 away win against Lobi Stars.

Sani Suleiman scored twice for the Promise Keepers, while Ibrahim Aliyu was on target for the hosts.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars and Bendel Insurance battled to a goalless draw, while there was also no winner in the game between Plateau United and Niger Tonardoes.

In the other matchday 33 encounters, Shooting Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts Katsina United, while Rivers United thrashed Sporting Lagos 4-1.

FULL RESULTS

Plateau Utd 0-0 Tornadoes

Rangers 3-0 Bayelsa Utd

Rivers Utd 4-1 Sporting Lagos

Katsina Utd 2-2 3SC

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Bendel Insurance

Heartland 3-0 Gombe Utd

Lobi 1-2 Akwa Utd

Kano Pillars 3-1 Doma Utd

Kwara Utd 3-2 Remo Stars

Abia Warriors 0-1 Enyimba

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now