NPFL: Rangers retain top spot with Plateau win as Enyimba beat Katsina Utd

Enugu Rangers defeated Plateau United 2-0 on Sunday to retain top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Goals by Chiedozie Okorie and Godwin Obaje were enough for the hosts to secure all three points.

Defending champions Enyimba did not slack as well, as they kept pressure on their oriental rivals in the title race.

The People’s Elephants secured a 1-0 win over Katsina United in Aba, courtesy of a Chijioke Mbaoma goal in the hour mark.

Former champions Akwa United boosted their survival hopes with a 3-0 victory over Kano Pillars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Ubong Friday bagged a brace with Sani Mubarak scoring the other goal.

At the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe United and Lobi Stars served out a five-goal thriller, with Gombe taking the win.

Elsewhere, Sporting Lagos defeated Abia Warriors 4-2, with Jonathan Alukwu scoring twice for the hosts and Peter Onyekachi and Junior Lokosa also on target.

Abia Warriors got their goals through Sunday Megwo and Prince Okorie.

RESULTS

Gombe Utd 3-2 Lobi Stars

Sporting Lagos 4-2 Abia Warriors

Enyimba 1-0 Katsina Utd

Akwa Utd 3-0 Kano Pillars

Rangers 2-0 Plateau Utd

3SC 2-0 Sunshine Stars

