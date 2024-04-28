Sports
NPFL: Rangers retain top spot with Plateau win as Enyimba beat Katsina Utd
Enugu Rangers defeated Plateau United 2-0 on Sunday to retain top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).
Goals by Chiedozie Okorie and Godwin Obaje were enough for the hosts to secure all three points.
Defending champions Enyimba did not slack as well, as they kept pressure on their oriental rivals in the title race.
The People’s Elephants secured a 1-0 win over Katsina United in Aba, courtesy of a Chijioke Mbaoma goal in the hour mark.
Read Also: NPFL fines Kwara Utd N6m for false information, breach
Former champions Akwa United boosted their survival hopes with a 3-0 victory over Kano Pillars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.
Ubong Friday bagged a brace with Sani Mubarak scoring the other goal.
At the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe United and Lobi Stars served out a five-goal thriller, with Gombe taking the win.
Elsewhere, Sporting Lagos defeated Abia Warriors 4-2, with Jonathan Alukwu scoring twice for the hosts and Peter Onyekachi and Junior Lokosa also on target.
Abia Warriors got their goals through Sunday Megwo and Prince Okorie.
RESULTS
Gombe Utd 3-2 Lobi Stars
Sporting Lagos 4-2 Abia Warriors
Enyimba 1-0 Katsina Utd
Akwa Utd 3-0 Kano Pillars
Rangers 2-0 Plateau Utd
3SC 2-0 Sunshine Stars
