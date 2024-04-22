Dessers delighted to have fired Rangers into Scottish Cup final

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers has expressed excitement after he helped his club Rangers reach the Scottish Cup final with victory over Hearts.

Dessers grabbed a brace for his team as the Light Blues claimed a 2-0 win over Hearts at the Hampden Park.

They successfully set up a final with rivals Celtic, with whom they are also fighting for the Scottish League title.

“When you reach a final with Rangers you are always happy. It wasn’t easy but we got the job done,” Dessers told Rangers TV.

“We started well and we got the goal, which gives you an advantage as they have to come out and it gives you more space.

Read Also: Dessers leaves Feyenoord after successful loan spell with 20 goals

“There was a foul on James Tavernier but he didn’t stay down, he played it to Todd and he had a lovely assist.

“I had some work to do in the box, but I was glad to eliminate the defender and have a good finish.

“For the second, the keeper saved the first shot well but then I could get the rebound and I am glad it went in.

“Hearts were pushing at that time but the second goal killed the game.

“We know we have important weeks coming up and this was big for us.

“Making the final is huge, but this is only the beginning, we want to win the final now.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now