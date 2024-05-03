NGX: Investors close week with N466b profit as Presco leads gainers for second consecutive day

Investors in the Nigerian equities market closed the trading week with a profit of N466 billion on Friday.

This followed the growth in the share price of Presco, Dangote Sugar, Ellah Lakes, and Jaiz Bank on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.3 trillion from N55.8 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the NGX-All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,587.25 from 98,762.78 recorded previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 29 stocks advanced, 19 declined, while 73 others remained unchanged in 9,297 deals.

For the second consecutive day, Presco led other price gainers with 9.96% growth in share price to close at N352.80 from its previous N299.90 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery, Ellah Lakes, and Jaiz Bank also grew their share prices by 9.94%, 9.93%, and 9.81% respectively.

On the flipside, Conoil and Tantalizers led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N97.20 and N0.36 from the previous N108.00 and N0.40 per share.

McNichols, Linkage Assurance, and Guinea Insurance completed the list of decliners in today’s trading with 9.52%, 9.247%, and 9.09% dip in their share price.

On the volume index, Access Holdings traded 151.795 million shares valued at N2.67 billion in 1,391 deals followed by Veritas Kapital Assurance which traded 49.876 million shares worth N30.9 million in 117 deals.

United Bank for Africa traded 32.897 million shares valued at N845.7 million in 669 deals.

Access Holdings recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.67 billion in 1,391 deals followed by UBA which traded equities worth N845 million in 669 deals.

Zenith Bank traded stocks worth N645 million in 570 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

