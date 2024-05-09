News
NGX: Learn Africa, Tantalizer among top gainers as investors make N17bn in five hours
Investors at the Nigerian equities market reversed days of trading losses to gain N17 billion at the close of business on Thursday.
This followed an increase in the share value of Learn Africa, Tantalizer, Mutual Benefit, and GTCO amongst others on the trading floor today.
After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N55.570 trillion from N55.552 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.
Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 98,255.72 from 98,223.97 recorded the previous day.
The market breadth was positive as 22 stocks advanced, 21 declined, while 77 others remained unchanged in 8, 415 deals.
Learn Africa, Tantalizer, and Mutual Benefit led other gainers with 10%, 7.69%, and 5.45% growth in share price to close at N3.30, N0.42, and N0.58 from the previous N3.00, N0.39, and N0.55 per share respectively.
PZ, Sovereign Insurance, and Honeywell Flour led other price decliners as they shed 9.94%, 9.52%, and 8.23% to close at N30.80, N0.38 and N3.01 from the initial N34.20, N0.42 and N3.28% per share.
On the volume index, Nigerian Breweries traded 300,360 million shares valued at N6.91 billion in 347 deals followed by UBA which traded 130.551 million shares worth N3.38 billion in 847 deals.
GTCO traded 46.995 million shares valued at N1.88 billion in 513 deals.
On the value index, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N6.91 billion in 347 deals followed by UBA which traded equities worth N3.39 billion in 849 deals.
GTCO traded stocks worth N1.91 billion in 517 deals.

