Soldier arrested with illegal ammunition, grenade in Borno

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of a soldier for alleged possession of illegal ammunition and explosives in Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the soldier was arrested during a routine search operation by the Military Police K9 Team in Maiduguri.

He added that the soldier, Lance Cpl. Mubarak Yakubu, was found in possession of 756 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and four 36 hand grenades, ingeniously concealed in a small bag of rice.

Nwachukwu said the arrest was in line with the army’s commitment to upholding the highest standard of conduct and ethics in its personnel.

The spokesman said the soldier was de-inducted from active theatre operations in March and had de-induction training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

“He was on a welfare pass from April 30 to May 13 when he was arrested.

“The soldier in question is currently in custody and a thorough investigation has commenced to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this incident and to apply appropriate disciplinary measures,” Nwachukwu added.

