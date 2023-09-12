NAF dislodges Boko Haram terrorists in Borno air raids

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Monday dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from their enclaves at Suwa in Kala Balge local government area of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said Suwa was a stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists in the Gezuwa general area near Sambisa Forest until it was dislodged by the military and other security agencies.

The spokesman revealed that recent intelligence revealed the massing up of terrorists within the area to attack troops on patrol along major routes to Bama and Mafa local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: NAF destroys terrorists’ camps, illegal refineries in air raids

Gabkwet said: “Further intelligence also revealed that the same group of terrorists had perfected plans to attack troops stationed around Rann in Kalabalge local government area.

“Accordingly, air strikes were authorized with confirmatory assessments revealing several terrorists neutralised and structures destroyed thereby degrading their ability to attack friendly forces and innocent law-abiding civilians.

“It has now become evident that the efforts of the entire security agencies operating in the North-East have, to a large extent, yielded the requisite outcome, though a lot still needs to be done.

“The need to sustain the momentum is thus expedient, just all the support of all Nigerians to the Armed Forces and other security agencies is essential as they clear the region of all criminal elements.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now