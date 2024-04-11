NAF bombs 3 terrorist camps in Zamfara

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on Wednesday bombed three terrorist camps in Zamfara State.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Information and Public Relations, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that several terrorists were killed and their structures destroyed in the operation.

Gabkwet said the camps destroyed belong to terrorist kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in Zurmi, Malam Tukur in Gusau, and another in Maradun local government areas of the state.

He said that Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions were conducted on Nasanda’s Camp where terrorists’ activities were sighted and their hidden motorcycles.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill man, kidnap wife in Zamfara

The spokesman said: “Having established that their activities were consistent with terrorists’ modes of operation, the location was struck by multiple aircraft passes, thereby neutralizing several terrorists.

“Similar ISR missions were conducted at Malam Tukur camp, where terrorists’ activities were also observed.

“Air strikes conducted on the camp neutralised several terrorists and showed several structures set ablaze and destroyed.

“Air strikes were also extended to Kanikawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara, where terrorists, their enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now