News
NAF bombs 3 terrorist camps in Zamfara
The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on Wednesday bombed three terrorist camps in Zamfara State.
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Information and Public Relations, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that several terrorists were killed and their structures destroyed in the operation.
Gabkwet said the camps destroyed belong to terrorist kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in Zurmi, Malam Tukur in Gusau, and another in Maradun local government areas of the state.
He said that Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions were conducted on Nasanda’s Camp where terrorists’ activities were sighted and their hidden motorcycles.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill man, kidnap wife in Zamfara
The spokesman said: “Having established that their activities were consistent with terrorists’ modes of operation, the location was struck by multiple aircraft passes, thereby neutralizing several terrorists.
“Similar ISR missions were conducted at Malam Tukur camp, where terrorists’ activities were also observed.
“Air strikes conducted on the camp neutralised several terrorists and showed several structures set ablaze and destroyed.
“Air strikes were also extended to Kanikawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara, where terrorists, their enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.”
