NAF destroys illegal refineries, terrorist hideout in separate operations

The air components of Operations Whirl Punch and Delta Safe on Saturday destroyed illegal oil refining sites and a terrorist hideout in various parts of the country.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Sunday 18 illegal refining sites were destroyed by the troops in the Niger Delta.

These sites are believed to be responsible for significant environmental damage and economic loss through oil theft.

He added that the troops conducted airstrikes on the enclave of a notorious terrorist kingpin, Mallam Umar, and his associates located within the Alawa Forest of Niger State.

The air strikes, according to him, were aimed at disrupting terrorist activities in the Shiroro area with several terrorists killed in the operation.

Gabkwet stressed that the NAF operations targeted not only terrorist groups but also those involved in illegal oil bunkering.

He said: “Surveillance missions identified a network of illegal refining sites in the Ke, Egbema, Akaso Krakama, Krikama, and Military Council Valley areas of the Niger Delta. These sites were subsequently destroyed by NAF airstrikes.

“Accordingly, the air component promptly deployed its air assets to decisively eliminate the terrorists, resulting in effective and maximum damage to the targets.

“A post-strike Battle Damage Assessment later confirmed the neutralisation of several of the terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts, with positive consequences on their ability to attack surface forces as well as innocent civilians within the area,” he said.

“This combined operation by the Nigerian Air Force demonstrates their commitment to tackling both environmental and security threats facing the nation.

“The destruction of illegal refineries disrupts a criminal activity that damages ecosystems and steals valuable resources. The strike against the terrorist hideout serves as a blow to their operations and aims to protect civilians from violence.”

