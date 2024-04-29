News
NAF destroys illegal refineries, terrorist hideout in separate operations
The air components of Operations Whirl Punch and Delta Safe on Saturday destroyed illegal oil refining sites and a terrorist hideout in various parts of the country.
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said in a statement on Sunday 18 illegal refining sites were destroyed by the troops in the Niger Delta.
These sites are believed to be responsible for significant environmental damage and economic loss through oil theft.
He added that the troops conducted airstrikes on the enclave of a notorious terrorist kingpin, Mallam Umar, and his associates located within the Alawa Forest of Niger State.
The air strikes, according to him, were aimed at disrupting terrorist activities in the Shiroro area with several terrorists killed in the operation.
Gabkwet stressed that the NAF operations targeted not only terrorist groups but also those involved in illegal oil bunkering.
READ ALSO:NAF bombs 3 terrorist camps in Zamfara
He said: “Surveillance missions identified a network of illegal refining sites in the Ke, Egbema, Akaso Krakama, Krikama, and Military Council Valley areas of the Niger Delta. These sites were subsequently destroyed by NAF airstrikes.
“Accordingly, the air component promptly deployed its air assets to decisively eliminate the terrorists, resulting in effective and maximum damage to the targets.
“A post-strike Battle Damage Assessment later confirmed the neutralisation of several of the terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts, with positive consequences on their ability to attack surface forces as well as innocent civilians within the area,” he said.
“This combined operation by the Nigerian Air Force demonstrates their commitment to tackling both environmental and security threats facing the nation.
“The destruction of illegal refineries disrupts a criminal activity that damages ecosystems and steals valuable resources. The strike against the terrorist hideout serves as a blow to their operations and aims to protect civilians from violence.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...