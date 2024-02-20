News
NAF arrests notorious kidnapper in Kano
Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday arrested a notorious kidnapper identified as Isah Abdul in Durbunde, Takai local government area of Kano State.
The NAF Director of Information and Public Relations, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the arrest of the kidnapper followed credible intelligence on the hideout of a criminal group responsible for several kidnappings in the area.
The spokesman said: “Preliminary investigation has since revealed that Isah Abdul and his gang were responsible for the abduction of one Yakubu Ibrahim Tagaho, popularly known as “Sarkin Noman Gaya,” on 6 April 2023, from his residence in Tagaho Village in Takai Local Government Area.
READ ALSO: DSS arrests two gunmen, recovers AK-47 rifles, others in Kano
“The victim was, however, released a month later after a ransom of N30,000,000=00 was collected.
“In December 2023, the same criminal abducted two sisters and three others in the same village and released them after collecting a huge ransom.
“He is also responsible for several other kidnapping activities as he has strong ties to other known kidnapping gangs like the Danbul Fulaku gang that also operates in Takai LGA.”
