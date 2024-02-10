Police kills many suspected kidnappers in Abuja raid

Police operatives on Friday killed many suspected kidnappers during a raid on their camp in the Mpape area of Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) raided the camp following reports on the criminals’ activities at about 3:00 a.m., on Friday.

He added that a notorious kidnap kingpin was among those killed in the operation.

The spokesman said: “The team also destroyed the camps of the dreaded kidnappers who have been thorns in the flesh of Abuja residents in recent times.

“The armed bandits engaged the police operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes, which left many of the bandits fatally injured, while one of the police operatives sustained bullet wounds.

“This significant achievement followed the neutralising of another kingpin of the syndicate on February 8, who served as a lead to their hideout.”

Adejobi said the kingpin was the mastermind of numerous kidnappings for ransom activities plaguing in Mpape and Bwari areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kagarko in Kaduna, Masaka, and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State.

He listed the items recovered in the operation to include mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, charms, and hard drugs.

