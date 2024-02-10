News
Police kills many suspected kidnappers in Abuja raid
Police operatives on Friday killed many suspected kidnappers during a raid on their camp in the Mpape area of Abuja.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) raided the camp following reports on the criminals’ activities at about 3:00 a.m., on Friday.
He added that a notorious kidnap kingpin was among those killed in the operation.
The spokesman said: “The team also destroyed the camps of the dreaded kidnappers who have been thorns in the flesh of Abuja residents in recent times.
READ ALSO: Police arrests six suspected armed robbers in Abuja
“The armed bandits engaged the police operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes, which left many of the bandits fatally injured, while one of the police operatives sustained bullet wounds.
“This significant achievement followed the neutralising of another kingpin of the syndicate on February 8, who served as a lead to their hideout.”
Adejobi said the kingpin was the mastermind of numerous kidnappings for ransom activities plaguing in Mpape and Bwari areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kagarko in Kaduna, Masaka, and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State.
He listed the items recovered in the operation to include mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, charms, and hard drugs.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...