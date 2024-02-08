Police in Bauchi declare Sheikh Abdulaziz wanted

A renowned Islamic Cleric, Imam Dr Idris Abdulaziz has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police.

The declaration was contained in a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued by the authorities of the Inspector General of Police made available to kournalists in Bauchi by the State Police Command.

The bulletin further contained that Imam Abdulaziz is wanted by the office of the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command for the offence of contempt of court.

According to the bulletin, his last known address was Dutsen Tanshi in Bauch metropolis and he is 63 years old, slim in stature and normally dresses in Hausa attire.

The Police request that anyone who has any information that will lead to his arrest should contact the Command.

Recall that, the renowned Islamic Cleric haa been having a running legal battle with the Police Command leading to his arraignment before a Bauchi Upper Sharia Court.

He was granted bail but has not been present at the Court for continuation of the case in the last two adjournment forcing the Court to issue a warrant of arrest against him.

﻿By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

