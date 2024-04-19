﻿ Ogun to deploy drones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, donates 25 vans to police

The Ogun State Government, on Thursday, said it has procured drones that will be used by security agencies in the state to monitor activities on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This is as the state governor, Dapo Abiodun handed over 25 vans procured by the state to the police in the state.

Abiodun said the drones, to be operated by trained personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of Stata Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, would help to tackle criminal activities on the highway.

Abiodun handed over the vehicles at a ceremony witnessed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, calling on the force to include technology in its crime-fighting strategies.

The IG had been in Ogun State since Tuesday on a three-day working visit.

According to the governor, acquiring the drones was one of the proactive steps his administration had taken in collaboration with Lagos and Oyo states to effectively monitor activities on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to ensure prompt response in emergency situations.

He said: “As a gesture of appreciation for you and all that you are doing to law enforcement and effective policing in our state and by extension Nigeria, we have decided to complement you and your efforts by donating today 25 patrol vans to the police and our law enforcement architecture.

“This, we believe, will commemorate your first official visit to Ogun State.

“Towards ensuring peace in our state, we will continue to strengthen and support our already established Security Trust Fund by procuring relevant gadgets, including drones.

“We will continue to argue the allowances and living conditions of our security personnel to motivate them to enhance security and safety in our state.”

The governor, who said he was impressed with the efforts of the IG at repositioning the force for optimal performance in line with the tenet of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, called for the integration of modern technology in tackling the various security challenges facing the nation.

In his remarks, Egbetokun said his vision was to put in place a professionally competent and service-oriented police force.

He promised that more police stations and more Area Commands would be created in Ogun State, adding that more personnel would be deployed.

