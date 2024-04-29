Police confirms killing of Gov Aiyedatiwa’s campaign coordinator in Ondo

The Ondo State police command has launched an investigation into the assassination of Alaba Excel Abbey, the campaign coordinator for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Abbey was killed at his residence in Supare Akoko, Akoko South-West local government area of the state on Saturday.

However, the motive behind the killing of the politician who was also the Returning Officer for the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Ward 10 in remains unclear.

The command’s spokesperson, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said in a statement on Sunday that a full investigation is underway.

But nobody has been arrested in connection with the killing.

She said: “The command is aware of the incident at Supare, an investigation is ongoing to unravel all that happened.”

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s campaign group, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-SF), has expressed deep shock at the incident.

Mr. David Ajobiewe, the Akoko South-West Local Government Director-General for LACO-SF, in a statement described the deceased as a dedicated and resourceful coordinator.

He urged the police to thoroughly investigate the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.

