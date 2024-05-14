Sports
Lewandowski set to receive Ballon d’Or award
France Football, the magazine in charge of Ballon d’Or awards, is set to recognise the most productive years of Barcelona Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.
The magazine had cancelled the awards in 2020 following the Coronavirus pandemic which affected the football season.
It was believed in many quarters at the time that Lewandowski deserved the award having given his very best for then European champions, Bayern Munich.
Reports say the Polish striker could now be handed the 2020 Ballon d’Or award.
He scored 55 goals in 47 games across all competitions, firing Bayern Munich to the Treble, including the Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
Read Also: Lewandowski celebrates Pichichi award
The award evaded him because of the pandemic, but talkSPORT reports that France Football is considering presenting him with the award which many believed he deserved.
“In 2020 and 2021, I had the best years of my career,” Lewandowski recalled in a recent interview with German outlet Sport Bild. “Recently a friend sent me the statistics. I scored 100 goals in 85 games.”
Meanwhile, Lewandowski had been in the running for the award in 2021 but was pipped by serial Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.
Reports suggest that an investigation had been launched into claims that PSG had pressured France Football into favouring the Argentine, who was their player at the time.
