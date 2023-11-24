Sports
Lewandowski celebrates Pichichi award
Robert Lewandowski has expressed jou after clinching the 2022/23 Laliga Pichichi top scorer honour awarded by Spanish national newspaper, Marca.
The Barcelona forward was the top scorer in last season’s topflight campaign with 23 goals from 34 games. He also bagged seven assists.
Last season was his first in Spain following his transfer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to Camp Nou in 2022.
It was Lewandowski’s sixth consecutive Golden Boot award after winning five in a row in German Bundesliga.
Read Also: World Cup: Messi helps Argentina beat Mexico, Lewandowski nets dream goal
Lewandowski took to his Instagram page to express his joy and gratitude after receiving the Pichchi during the colourful award ceremony on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
“I am grateful for receiving the Pichichi Trophy for the top scorer in Laliga. This journey has been filled with passion, hard work, and the support of my teammates, coaches, and fans. Thank you for being a part of this incredible achievement,” Lewandowski’s post reads.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen also won the Zamora award for best goalkeeper as well as the Di Stefano award which is for the best player of the season. Pedri won the Fan Favourite Player of the Season.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is currently the top scorer in the ongoing 2023/2024 Laliga with 10 goals and two assists in 11 games, while Lewandowski has seven goals and three assists from 11 games amid an injury-induced setback. Villarreal’s Gerrard Moreno and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezman have netted eight goals each.
Meanwhile, aside from his seven goals and three assists in the current Laliga campaign, Lewandowski has also scored three goals and provided one assist in six Euro 2024 qualification games for Poland.
Barcelona are currently third in the Laliga table with 30 points after 13 matches.
