Chelsea lose to Newcastle as Man City, Liverpool share spoils at Etihad

Chelsea were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men in the 73 minutes when Reece James was shown a second yellow card.

Alexander Isak had opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute before Raheem Sterling equalised soon after.

Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton then fired quick goals in the hour mark to put their side in control of the game.

Chelsea struggled and could not get back in the game as they fell further conceding a late goal Gordon in the 83 minutes, losing grounds in their Premier League race.

Earlier on Saturday, table toppers Manchester City were denied a home victory by Liverpool as they both shared the spoils.

The game at the Etihad Stadium saw City held to a 1-1 draw by their visitors, thanks to goals by Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Pep Guardiola side remain at the summit of the Premier League, followed by the Reds, but Arsenal could go top if they beat Brentford later on Saturday.

In the other Premier League games played, West Ham came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1; Luton also defeated Crystal Palace 2-1.

Bournemouth thrashed hosts Sheffield United 3-1 while Brighton defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2.

