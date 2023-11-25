Barcelona secure late draw at Vallecano to stay third in La Liga

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga encounter on Saturday.

The Catalonians secured a late draw as it was an 80th-minute equaliser that salvaged the point for them.

The hosts thought they were heading to victory as Unai Lopez’s stunning strike in the first half kept them ahead for much of the game.

Read Also: Chelsea lose to Newcastle as Man City, Liverpool share spoils at Etihad

But Barca fought back to force Florian Lejeune bundle into his own net under pressure from Robert Lewandowski.

A win for the Xavi side could have taken them second in La Liga but the draw kept them in third place, one point behind Real Madrid.

Second-placed Real Madrid face Cadiz on Sunday before leaders Girona host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now