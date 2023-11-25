Sports
Barcelona secure late draw at Vallecano to stay third in La Liga
Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga encounter on Saturday.
The Catalonians secured a late draw as it was an 80th-minute equaliser that salvaged the point for them.
The hosts thought they were heading to victory as Unai Lopez’s stunning strike in the first half kept them ahead for much of the game.
But Barca fought back to force Florian Lejeune bundle into his own net under pressure from Robert Lewandowski.
A win for the Xavi side could have taken them second in La Liga but the draw kept them in third place, one point behind Real Madrid.
Second-placed Real Madrid face Cadiz on Sunday before leaders Girona host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.
