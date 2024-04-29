Nigerian govt pushes for active participation of professionals in agriculture

The Federal Government has called for the active participation and engagement of individuals, professionals and investors in a bid to ensure that the agricultural sector flourishes.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari made this known at the 4th edition of the Agric-Investment and Capital Market Conference (AICM) held in Lagos State recently.

Kyari was represented at the event by Mrs. Omolara Folashade Abimbola, Lagos State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security at the workshop titled: “Connecting Deals; Seeding Growth”.

He said: “It is through the active participation and engagement of individuals, professionals and investors that the agricultural sector can flourish. This can be achieved by nurturing a sense of togetherness, encouraging collaboration, and investing in infrastructure, education, and social programs.

“Governments and businesses must understand the importance of investing in innovation, research, and development. By supporting entrepreneurship, fostering an environment that encourages creativity and providing resources for start-ups, we can cultivate an ecosystem that paves the way for economic growth and prosperity from here.

“We will identify and establish strategic alliances, collaborations and investments that have the potential to drive expansion, increase market reach, enhance capabilities, or achieve other desired objectives that will bring development to our nation. ”

“AICM 2024 is an improvement above 2023, which procured investments totaling $12 million. The $24 million investment demonstrates the faith and belief in our aim to change the agricultural landscape of Africa. It was obtained through strategic partnerships and collaborations with global investors through the AICM deal room components. ”

