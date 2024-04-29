GTCO, UBA, Fidelity Bank, Wapco top list of stocks to watch this week

Investors in the Nigerian capital market endured a mixed basket of trading last week with two gains and three losses recorded by players at the bourse during the period.

At the end of trading on Friday, market capitalization plunged from N56.30trn last week to N55.51trn in the previous week as investors incurred N784.72bn in losses.

Similarly, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) fell by -1.39% to 98,152.91 from 99,539.75 the previous week.

Amid the bearish sentiment, stocks like GTCO, UBA, Fidelity Bank, Lafarge and others still post strong performances to make them stocks to watch in the new week as trading activities open in a few hours.

GTCO • 35.50 ▾ 0.45 (1.25%)

The current share price of Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) is NGN 35.50. GTCO closed its last trading day (Friday, April 26, 2024) at 35.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1.3% drop from its previous closing price of 35.95 NGN. Guaranty Trust Holding began the year with a share price of 40.50 NGN but has since lost 12.4% off that price valuation, ranking it 125th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ worries are compounded by the fact that GTCO has lost 27% of the stock’s value from March 22nd to date.

Guaranty Trust Holding is the third most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 24 – Apr 26, 2024). GTCO has traded a total volume of 1.95 billion shares—in 27,765 deals—valued at NGN 83.8 billion over the period, with an average of 31 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 98.8 million was achieved on April 12th, and a low of 3.11 million on March 4th, for the same period.

FIDELITY BANK • 9.40 ▴ 0.40 (4.44%)

The current share price of Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) is NGN 9.40. FIDELITYBK closed its last trading day (Friday, April 26, 2024) at 9.40 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 4.4% gain over its previous closing price of 9.00 NGN. Fidelity began the year with a share price of 10.85 NGN but has since lost 13.4% off that price valuation, ranking it 128th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ worries are compounded by the fact that FIDELITYBK has lost 6% of the stock’s value from March 22nd to date.

Fidelity Bank is the ninth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 24 – Apr 26, 2024). FIDELITYBK has traded a total volume of 962 million shares—in 16,722 deals—valued at NGN 10 billion over the period, with an average of 15.3 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 50.8 million was achieved on March 28th, and a low of 3.82 million on April 23rd, for the same period.

UBA • 23.00 ▴ 0.20 (0.88%)

The current share price of United Bank for Africa (UBA) is NGN 23.00. UBA closed its last trading day (Friday, April 26, 2024) at 23.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 0.9% gain over its previous closing price of 22.80 NGN. United Bank for Africa began the year with a share price of 25.65 NGN but has since lost 10.3% off that price valuation, ranking it 119th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ worries are compounded by the fact that UBA has lost 15% of the stock’s value from March 22nd to date.

United Bank for Africa is the second most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 24 – Apr 26, 2024). UBA has traded a total volume of 2.35 billion shares—in 38,414 deals—valued at NGN 59.8 billion over the period, with an average of 37.3 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 149 million was achieved on April 12th, and a low of 7.12 million on February 12th, for the same period.

WAPCO • 36.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Lafarge Wapco (WAPCO) is NGN 36.00. WAPCO closed its last trading day (Friday, April 26, 2024) at 36.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Lafarge Wapco began the year with a share price of 31.50 NGN and has since gained 14.3% on that price valuation, ranking it 34th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Lafarge Wapco is the 25th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Jan 24 – Apr 26, 2024). WAPCO has traded a total volume of 201 million shares—in 10,765 deals—valued at NGN 7.38 billion over the period, with an average of 3.18 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 12.7 million was achieved on January 30th, and a low of 355,055 on April 17th, for the same period

By:Babajide Okeowo

