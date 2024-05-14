Man arrested with bomb inside UBA in Jos (Video)

A young man was on Monday, arrested with a bomb strapped to his body inside a branch of the Union Bank in the Dadin Kowa area of Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

Eyewitnesses said a huge tragedy was averted by the eagle-eyed security man attached to the bank who spotted the suspect before he could detonate the bomb which was wrapped around his torso.

According to the reports, the suspect was spotted by a security man who noticed his awkward movements and raised an alarm which attracted other security men and customers who quickly pinned him down.

One of the bank’s security man who spoke on the condition of anonymity narrated how the would-be bomber was arrested:

“This guy was caught today 13th May, 2024 at Dadin Kowa Jos, at UBA bank. He was trying to detonate a bomb in the bank, but thank God and kudos, he was caught by the vigilant securities who caught and beat him to pulp before handing over to the police.”

In a video of the incident posted on X (formerly Twitter) by an eye witness, the suspect is heard saying “please don’t kill me. They forced me to do it. Please.

It is still unclear who he was referring to.

