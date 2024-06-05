Nigeria’s Echegini wins best female player award in Italy

Super Falcons and Juventus Ladies star, Jennifer Echegini, has been named the best U-23 player in the Women’s Serie A.

The Nigerian star had moved from American club, Florida State Seminoles to Juventus in January of this year.

Echegini made a big impact in the second half of the campaign, netting 10 goals and providing one assist in 16 games across all competitions for the Bianconeri.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualify for Olympics for first time in 16yrs

The 23-year-old played a key role to guarantee Juventus’ qualification for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She is to be presented with the award at the start of next season.

Echegini is expected to be included in Super Falcons’ squad for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She has made nine appearances for Nigeria, with one goal to her name.

