WIKKI Tourists sacks Coach Azeez Audu
Management of Bauchi State owned Wikki Tourists FC on Monday, announced that it had sacked the Technical Adviser of the Team, Azeez Audu.
The announcement of the decision to part ways was contained in a press statement issued to Sports Writers late Monday evening by the Management through the Media Officer.
It reads: “Management of Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi wishes to inform the public and our esteemed supporters that, after careful considerations and review of our season, the Club has decided to terminate the contract of our Technical Adviser (Head Coach), Mr. Azeez Audu, effective and immediately.”
The management explained that,”This decision comes as a result of Mr. Azeez Audu’s inability to meet the performance targets set by the Club at the beginning of the season.”
“As a Club with high ambitions and a commitment to excellence, we must take decisive action to ensure we are on track to achieve our goals,” It adddd.
The Management further stated that, “We appreciate Mr. Azeez Audu for his contributions during his tenure and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
It added that, “In the interim, the Club’s Chief Coach, Bashir Saleh will take over the responsibilities of head coach while we initiate the search for a permanent replacement.”
The Management stressed that, “We remain confident in the support of our fans. The Club is determined to overcome the current challenges and continue to strive for success.Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”
Recall that the Club was relegated at the end of last season while its efforts to have an immediate return to the elite league in the ongoing season failed as it finished 3rd on the log.
The Club also crashed out in the round of 16 in the Federation Cup competition thereby ending the season empty.
By: Yemi Kanji.
