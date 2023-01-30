NPFL: Win next 2 matches or get fired, Wikki Tourists FC threatens coach, Dogo

Following a poor run in the ongoing 2023 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) by Bauchi state owned football club, Wikki Tourists FC, Kabiru Sulaiman Dogo, Technical Adviser of team has been given an ultimatum to improve the situation or get sacked.

In the Letter of Ultimatum issued to the Gaffer, the Club management gave him a two must win matches ultimatum effective with the next match the Club will play.

Adamu Idris Pali, Club Secretary wrote in the letter that, “Squeal to the emergency meeting between the Board Members and Management of Wikki Tourists Football club Bauchi, I am directed to write and forward to you, the decision of the board of Wikki Tourists FC Bauchi.”

He further wrote that, “The board found your performance very low which will lead to decline and fall of our state darling team.”

Pali added that, “In view of the above therefore, the Board has decided to give you an ultimatum of 2 must win matches or proper action will be taken against you, considering the terms of our agreement with you and the management of Wikki Tourists Football Club.

“We hope you will give us the best of your ability for better performance,” the terse letter concluded.

READ ALSO:NPFL: Shooting Stars seal first win of season as Rangers stay winless

Wikki Tourists FC is currently lying bottom of the table of the group B of the abridged league having garnered one point from 4 matches played so far in the league.

Meanwhile, the embattled TA of the Club, Kabiru Dogo has come out to say that the current run of poor form by Wikki Tourists was not a technical related issue admitting however that all was not well within his team stressing he was never the problem.

Dogo was reacting to the circular going round the social media space that he has been handed a two match must win ultimatum to turn around the fortune of the club as they currently sit last on the Group B of the Npfl23 with just a single point from as many as 12.

According to him, “I am not aware of any ultimatum as I am talking to you, I am never the problem at Wikki Tourists. The team’s poor form isn’t a technical related issue”.

The Ex Lobi and Sunshine Stars gaffer is however displeased to be reading about the ultimatum online saying that, “The letter should have been sent to me personally but that was never the case, I only knew about this development from friends and family members who were calling me to confirm about the authenticity of the release”.

“Hopefully the team will bounce back to reclaim their place amongst the top teams in the group, Coach Dogo concluded”.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now