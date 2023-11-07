Sports
NFF to probe 14 referees over poor performance in 7 NPFL games
The Refereeing Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken decisive action against a perceived poor performances of referees and assistant referees in select matches.
The committee on Monday expressed concerns over the perceived poor performances of referees and assistant referees in certain Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matches.
The committee, in a letter addressed to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the NPFL, outlined their reservations and presented a list of affected seven matches and 14 officials who have come under scrutiny.
The Committee has now taken the unprecedented step of temporarily stepping down the officials involved in these matches, pending a thorough technical evaluation of their decisions.
According to the letter, the evaluation aims to determine whether the referees and assistant referees were correct or erroneous in their calls.
The affected matches and officials are as follows:
1. Niger Tornadoes 1 – 0 Rivers United (Matchday 2) – Referee Bawa Buhari (GM)
2. Niger Tornadoes 1 – 0 Bayelsa United (Matchday 4) – Referee Chukwuka Jahlove (AN) and Asst. Referee Akinwale Tomiwa (OY)
3. Sporting Lagos 2 -1 Niger Tornadoes (Matchday 5) – Assistant Referee II: Zachariah Nde (DT)
4. Gombe United 1 – 0 Plateau United (Matchday 5) – Referee: Saeed Abdulaziz (KT) and Assistant Referee Jimmy Aimugbonrie (ED)
5. Kwara United 2 – 1 Sporting Lagos (Matchday 6) – Referee: Brown Ebenezer (AB) and Assistant Referee Atuwho Morrisson (DT)
6. Sunshine Stars 2 – 1 Abia Warriors (Matchday 6) – All four officials
7. Bendel Insurance 1 – 0 Remo Stars (Matchday 7) – Referee: Imamu Maliki U. (KN) and Assistant Referee Sunday Azi (PL)
This proactive move by the NFF Refereeing Development Committee is expected to uphold the league’s reputation for excellence, transparency, and accountability while assuring fans, players, and stakeholders of the league’s unwavering commitment to fair play and sporting integrity.
