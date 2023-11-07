UCL: Barcelona stunned at Shakhtar, Dortmund dent Newcastle’s hopes

Barcelona missed out on becoming the first team to reach the knockout stages in this season’s Champions League as they lost on Tuesday night.

The Spanish champions, who needed just a point to scale through in Group H with two games to spare, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg.

Danylo Sikan scored the game’s only goal, meeting Giorgi Gocholeishvili’s cross with a looping header in the 40th minute.

Despite dominating possession, the visitors were unable to break down the Ukrainian champions, however they remain top of the group with 9 points and will face Porto next.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages were dented as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt were the goalscorers as the Germans completed a Group F double over Newcastle, who were making a return to the Champions League.

Newcastle had started the campaign on a fine fashion with a draw at AC Milan before they thrashed Paris St-Germain on Tyneside.

The English side now face an uphill challenge to progress further, with Dortmund having moved three points clear of Newcastle in Group F.

Newcastle travel to PSG in their penultimate group match, and will face Milan in their final game.

