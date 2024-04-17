Bayern knock Arsenal out of Champions League

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have knocked Arsenal out of the UEFA Champions League after sealing a 1-0 home victory in their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday night.

Both teams had played 2-2 in the first leg of the tie at the Emirates Stadium last week, and it was winner takes all in the second leg.

Bayern, who recently lost their Bundesliga title to new champions Bayer Leverkusen, have now advanced to the semifinal of the Champions League.

Arsenal have not reached the Champions League semi-finals since 2008-09, and were knocked out by a Bayern side who had endured a poor domestic season.

With Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman unavailable for the game because of injury, Joshua Kimmich’s powerful 63rd-minute header from Raphael Guerreiro’s cross was enough to send the Germans through.

Bayern will now face whoever wins between Manchester City and Real Madrid, who are both currently playing extra time following a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in regular time.

