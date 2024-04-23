Five-star Arsenal thrash Chelsea to rekindle title hopes

Arsenal put up a five-star performance as they thumped city rivals Chelsea 5-0 in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

With the statement win, the Gunners rekindled their title hopes as they now sit three points clear at the top of the league table.

Second-placed Liverpool will visit Everton on Wednesday while fourth-placed Manchester City, who have two games in hand, will travel to Brighton on Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea looked terrible throughout the encounter, missing several chances. The defeat comes after their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City last weekend.

The Blues had hoped to win the derby to climb to seventh in the table above Manchester United, but Arsenal would not have it go that way.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring in the fourth minute to put Arsenal ahead at halftime, before Ben White and Kai Havertz each netted a brace in the second half to thrash Chelsea.

