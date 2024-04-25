NPFL fines Kwara Utd N6m for false information, breach

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has handed a fine on Kwara United for providing false information leading to the adjustment of Matchday 31 fixture.

The adjustment also disrupted the live television broadcast schedule, as the club’s game against Akwa United was moved from Saturday, April 20 to Sunday, April 21.

Kwara United had cited a letter claiming that the state government had planned an event at the stadium.

It turned out that there was no such activity by the state government at the stadium which rather hosted a lower league fixture.

In a two-count summary jurisdiction, the Ilorin based club was charged for breach of Rule C1.1 and B6.23, attracting a total fine of N6m.

The first charge contained in Form 16 of the Summary Jurisdiction notice dated April 22, read, “You are in breach of Rule C1.1 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier football League, in that on Thursday 18 April 2024, prior to your Match Day 31 Fixture: Kwara United FC vs. Akwa United FC, you brought a late application for the rearrangement of the fixture outside of the prescribed time for making such applications, basing your application on a lie and relying on falsified documents, an act capable of bringing the game to disrepute”.

The second charge read, “You are in breach of Rule B6.23 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier football League, in that on Thursday 18 April 2024, prior to your Match Day 31 Fixture: Kwara United FC vs. Akwa United FC, you disrupted the live broadcast of a game by making false claims about the unavailability of your home ground”.

A fine of N1million was imposed on Kwara United for misconduct while N5million was the fine for disruption of a live broadcast.

The club has 48 hours from the date of the notice to either submit to the decision or elect to appear before a disciplinary panel in line with Rule C26.

Any such decision is to be communicated in writing to the NPFL while the club must pay the fine within seven working days should the decision not be contested.

