188 dead in Kenya floods rises, 165,000 displaced as El Nino rains persist

Death toll in the devaststing floods that have ravaged parts of Kenya since last week have risen to 188 while at least 165,000 people have been displaced.

According to Citizens TV, the torrential rains occasioned by El Nino Storm which started on 18 April, 2024, triggered floods hit that initially affected 47 counties after the banks of the Nairobi River and Athi River both burst.

The floods reportedly caused chaos across Kenya, blocking roads and bridges and engulfing homes in slum districts.

Local media reports that many parts of the East African nation have been devastated by the rains, floods and landslides that have destroyed roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

“In the deadliest single incident, dozens of villagers were killed when a dam burst near Mai Mahiu in the Rift Valley, about 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.

“The interior ministry said 52 bodies had been recovered and 51 people were still missing after the dam disaster.

“As a result, the country has regrettably recorded 188 fatalities due to severe weather conditions,” the Citizens TV reported on Thursday.

It added that 125 people had been reported injured and 90 people were currently missing, while 165,000 have been displaced.

“Kenyans have been warned to stay on alert, with the forecast for more heavy rains across the country in the coming days,” the country’s Ministry of Interior also said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said rescuers had successfully evacuated 90 people by ground and air in the Masai Mara, where 19 lodges were flooded after the River Talek overflowed.

The flood has also left a trail of destruction across other East African countries, including neighbouring Tanzania, where at least 155 people have been killed in flooding and landslides.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenom typically associated with increased heat worldwide, leading to drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

Floods: Death toll rises to 188 as 165,500 persons displaced https://t.co/BtE5KpYFDu — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 2, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now