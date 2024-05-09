Iranian film-maker sentenced to 8 years in prison

An Iranian filmmaker, Mohammad Rasoulof, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a criminal offence.

Rasoulof’s lawyer, Babak Paknia, wrote on his X platform that a court in Tehran sentenced the 52-year-old to eight years in prison, of which five years must be served.

The 2020 Berlinale winner is also to be punished with lashes.

According to the defence lawyer, the judiciary said the severe punishment was due to violations of national security.

Rasoulof was also ordered to pay a fine while confiscation of property was also mentioned.

The director was banned from travelling abroad about one year ago.

He was only released from Tehran’s notorious Ewin prison in February 2023 after around seven months in jail.

He lived alternately in Tehran and Hamburg.

