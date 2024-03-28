Employee remanded in prison for stealing boss’ N54.1m

One David Ojonugwa, 25, has been reminded in prison custody by an Ebute-Metta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing the sum of N54,142,000 from his employer.

Magistrate Adedayo Tella remanded Ojonugwa at the Correctional Centre on Wednesday pending the review of facts and sentencing after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Ojonugwa is facing three counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful interference with property, and stealing preferred against him by the police.

When Ojonugwa was arraigned, the prosecutor, Inspector Francisca Job, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime in January 2024.

She said the incident took place at Lorange Water Factory, located at No 3, Olajubu Street, Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

Job told the court that Ojonugwa unlawfully disconnected, removed, tampered, and meddled with one 10KVA generator valued at N250,000, a 12 HP submersible pump machine valued at N200,000, an electric motor for a water line, N1.8m, and bottled water machine, N1m.

Others are one injection machine module at N12m, injection machine module, N14m, one set of four cavity module bottles (150CL) at N9m, one set of four cavity module bottles (75CL), valued at N8m, one set of four cavity module bottles (25CL), valued at N5m, one electric for motor shrink wrapper (75KW) valued at N110,000, two floating switches for the bottled water line valued at N20,000, 200 stainless bolts and nuts for installation valued at N92,000, six stainless rods for the installation of the water line valued at N200,000 and 1,000 pieces of medium-sized catfishes valued at N40,000, items that were stolen by the defendant.

She said that the total value of the items stolen was N54,142,000, properties of one Mrs Teju Adeleke.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the offences committed contravened Sections 411, 340, and 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

However, Ojonugwa pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Consequently, Magistrate Tella remanded Ojonugwa at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till April 24, 2024, for facts and sentencing.

